Feed the birds in winter

It is usually seen in winters that the fields particularly paddy fields get covered with snow, one of the major natural sources of these birds to feed themselves as they eat the leftover grains. However, when it is covered with snow the birds find difficult to survive. The birds though have acquired some adaptive behaviors that help them survive, but the harsh winters effect them and they rely on artificial feeding.

There is a food shortage for these birds in winter months mostly because the snow covers fields and other places. The birds mostly rely upon humans for survival during these crucial months as seen and observed. Many rarely found birds are also seen coming to human habitations from forest areas in search of food.