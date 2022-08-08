Few like Hurr have courage to face dilemma

BY EASAR MEHDI

The events and circumstances that culminated in the greatest tragedy recorded in history are relevant and significant in every age and time. The conflict between the competing notions of good and bad and the ontological struggle of truth against the falsehood is omnipresent.



Karbala is an illustration of the everlasting conflict between good and evil. It is a source of that luminous spark that washed from our hearts the murkiness of the days of tyranny and suffocation.

It calls for action in the spirit of the Quranic verse: “surely Allah does not change the condition of a people until they change it on their own”. It promises change upon action. It promises Islam.



Karbala is a fearless voice that still echoes in the annals of history, a storm that chafes and shakes the tyrants, a free conscience that stirs within man the spirit of revolution, a brilliant torch of resistance against tyranny and a seat to declare a manifesto for what the philosopher Bertrand Russell calls a free man’s worship.