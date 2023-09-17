Fighting drug menace, collectively

Drug addiction is a pervasive issue that plagues societies worldwide, and Kashmir is no exception. However, amidst the challenges, there is hope and a growing realization that the solution to this menace must come from within the society itself.

The recent initiative by Baramulla Police, involving religious clerics in their campaign against drug abuse, is an inspiring example of collective action. It serves as a reminder that every section of society must contribute to the fight against drug addiction.

A week ago, District Police Baramulla brought together around 200 religious clerics who lead daily and Friday prayers in their respective mosques. These respected figures participated in a daylong seminar and pledged to speak about the ill effects of drug addiction during Friday sermons. They also committed to actively support the Drug-Free campaign initiated by the Baramulla Police.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure during the seminar said the reason for involving religious clerics is clear - people look up to them with great respect and honor. These leaders hold a unique position in society as spiritual guides and mentors. Their influence is not limited to the religious realm; it extends to the moral and ethical aspects of life.