Fighting Inflation

Episodes of high inflation in the recent past have eroded the purchasing power of the common people. The headline retail consumer price index or combined consumer price index (CPI-C) reached close to 7 per cent on an average during the period December 2019 to November 2020 and then moderated. This was once again followed by a spike of more than 6 per cent inflation during May to July 2021 and another spike in January 2022.

According to RBI, the average inflation by consumer price index in the last quarter of 2021-22 will be 5.7 per cent and 4.5 per cent for the whole year of 2022-23. Consumer price rise was primarily driven by rising food prices which showed a sharp rise during the pandemic due to supply side disruptions, particularly reflected in high prices of edible oil, pulses, vegetables and protein rich food items.

The other components that led to rising consumer price index was ‘fuel and light’ and ‘transport and communication’ within the miscellaneous group. Rise in crude oil prices was driving inflation in these components which heavily impacted consumer prices.

With food inflation gradually cooling down due to easing out of the supply bottlenecks, consumer price index slightly moderated as the food component has the highest weightage in average consumption basket. But once again in January 2022 consumer price index has crossed 6 per cent.