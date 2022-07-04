Finally, children suffer

The increasing trend of divorces is a grave issue that needs immediate restriction. The excuses given in this regard are unsatisfactory.

Divorces affect the mental health of women and their children. Whenever a woman returns to parental home as a divorcee, she is not welcomed there by her sisters-in-law so the adjustment problem begins from here.

This adjustment problem provokes many women to take harsh steps like suicide. It should not happen in our society because daughters or sisters are part of our family. It is not in their hands to stay with the in-laws who force them to leave without caring about their life.