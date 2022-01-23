Finally he couldn’t make it

BY MOHAMMED FAIZAN
Dr .Altaf Hussain Shah, MS passed away at the wee hours at SKIIMS on 17 January, 2022 after some difficulty in breathing. He was admitted in the COVID-ward and after fighting for life over a week, he passed away at a comparatively young age.
Dr. Altaf’s ailment and treatment of his disease is a very interesting story for those who are interested in medical reforms in J&K, especially at SKIMS, premier institute of health care system.
The latest angle on my expected reforms envisages better treatment of Corona patients at SKIMS, especially under the circumstances when that hospital has been declared as “COVID 19 hospital”.
Fortunately, envisaged reforms do not require substantial funding from the government. That to say, that many reforms can be taken without any need for more financial inputs.
The system under which various reforms could be undertaken, need only careful appreciation of the situation and a calm reflection on how to effect improvements.
Unfortunately, the medical system in the UT does not allow careful analysis of suggestions for improvement for better treatment of patients which could also ensure improvement in the treatment of patients in UT of J&K.
The SKIMS at Soura has come a long way to becoming a good hospital but certain points need to be made:
Let me explain my perception of things through just one example.
Dr. Altaf Shah had always one concern disturbing him all the time; that is to improve the condition of his chest. He would be alert almost all the time to cold as it would lead to coughing etc. In the beginning of January this year, he felt some difficulty in chest.
He was finally convinced by his daughter, Dr Asma Shah, and son, Dr Naveed Shah, to get admitted at SKIMS. After being admitted in SKIMS, he tested positive for COVID 19 and was admitted tc COVID ward. That proved to be a great worry as he didn’t get the attention he needed.
Since his son Dr Naveed Shah is a neuro-surgeon at SKIMS, he must have received better attention. But the basic flaw in his treatment in the COVID 19 ward made things worse for him. The basic drawback is that COVID-19 block is not fully equipped to treat patients very efficiently.
The only ward meant for COVID-19 ailments does not even have the arrangement fot the most crucial part of the treatment of COVID-19, that is oxygen. The patients in requirement of oxygen have to be transferred to another building.This is a disastrous situation.
One could ask why the SKIMS doesn’t have proper oxygen facility and why these shortcomings haven’t been addresses since long? The co ordination among different organs at SKIMS is not up to the mark. SKIMS does not have an effective relationship among various echelons of the medical administration.
I felt sad once I saw director SKIMS waiting In PA’s room for two hours, when the meeting with the commissioner was fixed. There was a time when director SKIMS would meet the CM and other bosses directly.
Over a period of time, the pst of Director seems to have accepted a junior position in the system, as it is now subordinated to the officer in-charge health in the government. It is often said he has to go to secretariat to meet higher ups.
On the other hand, his presence at SKIMS is of very crucial. In fact thousands of patients admitted in the hospital need constant attention of the director.
One of many suggestions could be to enhance the stature of the director. Executive order should be made to give easy access to him in the secretariat. Financial powers should be given to him so that during medical emergency he can purchase things and function properly. The government has withdrawn certain powers of the director. They should be restored immediately.
With the passing away of Dr. Altaf Shah, a well known public figure, we should think about all these things. Dr. Altaf was the brother in law of the eminent political leader of Kashmir, and former union minister Mr. Saffuddin Soz. May his soul rest in peace.
