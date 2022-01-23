Finally he couldn’t make it

Unfortunately, the medical system in the UT does not allow careful analysis of suggestions for improvement for better treatment of patients which could also ensure improvement in the treatment of patients in UT of J&K.

The SKIMS at Soura has come a long way to becoming a good hospital but certain points need to be made:

Let me explain my perception of things through just one example.

Dr. Altaf Shah had always one concern disturbing him all the time; that is to improve the condition of his chest. He would be alert almost all the time to cold as it would lead to coughing etc. In the beginning of January this year, he felt some difficulty in chest.

He was finally convinced by his daughter, Dr Asma Shah, and son, Dr Naveed Shah, to get admitted at SKIMS. After being admitted in SKIMS, he tested positive for COVID 19 and was admitted tc COVID ward. That proved to be a great worry as he didn’t get the attention he needed.