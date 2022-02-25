Finally, the clouds of war burst

The US also cancelled Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. The chances of a summit conference of President Joe Biden with Putin also evaporated. With the war, Putin’s relations with the Western world have ruptured.

In a speech on February 24 Putin claimed that the objective of the Russian operation was “to protect people who have been abused by the genocide of the Kyiv regime for eight years” and to “strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine” and bring to justice those who committed the numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including citizens of the Russian Federation”.

The nature of the war Putin is waging has lead to the valid suspicion that Putin wants regime change in Ukraine and put in place a friendly government.