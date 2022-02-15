Financial literacy needs a flip

Financial literacy doesn’t particularly mean to inform people about the products and services of a particular bank. It’s most importantly more about managing money effectively and helps the people to keep the economic cycle in motion to create wealth. Let me share a tale of a school peon to explain ‘what and why’ of financial literacy.

The peon working in one of the schools in Srinagar city had a monthly earning of around fourteen thousand rupees. A marketing executive of an insurance company at a bank branch where he was having a basic savings account conned him into buying an insurance plan on the pretext that he would be getting double the amount of his investment within 4-5 years only with an exit option after three years.

Lured by this offer, he invested around Rs.16000 per year for three years. When he asked the insurance company to pay back his money with profit, he was shocked to learn that his capital investment had lost almost 20 percent of the value due to ‘prevailing market scenario’. He was confused about the ‘market scenario’ and its link to his money invested.