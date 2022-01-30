Find a long term solution

Then we had healthcare providers who wanted us to take utmost care and ensure the safety of lives, no matter what the cost. But within the medical experts, we had people who suggested to take a middle path.

They apprehended that loss of livelihood can unleash another crisis on the front of mental health. Those apprehensions did prove right as we saw a spike in mental health related cases.

Now that we have all this information, experience, and feedback on our table, our decisions must be more informed, and more efficient. Since experts now tell us that we have to live with this virus, government needs to take a long view, and prepare for a long battle against this pandemic.