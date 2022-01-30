Find a long term solution

The spread of infection, after this Omicron variant surfaced up, has once again stopped the wheels of normal functioning of life.
The imposition of weekly lockdown has once again resulted in loss to business, and people are once again faced with huge economic problems.
Since the shock waves that hit two years back hadn’t disappeared completely, the markets were already in a debilitated state. In this condition it only needed a slight disturbance to undergo another shock. And this lockdown, and the consequent dip in business activities, is more than a mere shock.
Looking at it merely from the administrative point of view may justify things like restrictions, and partial lockdown, but that is not where it all ends. There has been, from the very beginning, multiple perspectives on this.
Even when it all started and the scare was unusually high, some people opined that least disturbances should occur in the business activities, as it pertains to the livelihood of people.
Then we had healthcare providers who wanted us to take utmost care and ensure the safety of lives, no matter what the cost. But within the medical experts, we had people who suggested to take a middle path.
They apprehended that loss of livelihood can unleash another crisis on the front of mental health. Those apprehensions did prove right as we saw a spike in mental health related cases.
Now that we have all this information, experience, and feedback on our table, our decisions must be more informed, and more efficient. Since experts now tell us that we have to live with this virus, government needs to take a long view, and prepare for a long battle against this pandemic.
This can be done only if precautions are taken, vaccination is taken to another level, and rules for observing COVID protocol are made more stringent.
Even if we have new variants in future, the only way to fight it all is to be on guard every time. It is better if emphasis is laid on the imposition of COVID protocol, rather than taking recourse to lockdowns. These lockdowns come at a huge cost, and it is mostly borne by a common man.