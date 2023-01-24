Fire incidents in winter

Several families were rendered homeless as two residential houses were gutted in a fire incident at Guzarbal area of Noorbagh, in Srinagar city. A number of fire mishaps have been reported from different parts of Kashmir this winter.

The affected families have lost homes in these harsh weather conditions. They shift to the homes of other people for some time. The winter related problems, in this freezing cold, is adding to their woes.

Some of the families are not able to save anything and all their belongings get damaged in the devastating fire. A number of such families have to depend upon the government relief, and also help from relatives, neighbours and others for immediate survival.