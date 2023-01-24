Fire incidents in winter

Several families were rendered homeless as two residential houses were gutted in a fire incident at Guzarbal area of Noorbagh, in Srinagar city. A number of fire mishaps have been reported from different parts of Kashmir this winter.
The affected families have lost homes in these harsh weather conditions. They shift to the homes of other people for some time. The winter related problems, in this freezing cold, is adding to their woes.
Some of the families are not able to save anything and all their belongings get damaged in the devastating fire. A number of such families have to depend upon the government relief, and also help from relatives, neighbours and others for immediate survival.
While the authorities provide them some relief, it is always a delayed relief. In fact the relief must be provided in time, and it must be increased also, so that it really helps them. Then they need financial assistance for their long term rehabilitation. Lack of financial strength delays their rehabilitation.
The government and society must come forward to help such people. It is also important that all measures should be taken to prevent fire incidents. Carelessness must be replaced by alertness.
Mostly the fires occur due to electrical short circuit. There are some other causes also. The people must take all steps so that fire does not break out. The fire engulfs other adjoining houses and buildings and causes further damage.
Much devastation is sometimes caused at the places, where there is hardly any fire gap between the houses. Sometimes, the fire tenders and fire fighters are not able to reach the spot due to narrow roads.
The people at Guzarbal, Noorbagh alleged that the fire tender from a neighbouring fire station could not reach in time due to traffic jamming.
The authorities must see to it that such things do not happen. The officials of Fire and Emergency Services Department later said that two other fire tenders, besides the neighbouring fire tender, were pressed into service to extinguish the fire at Guzarbal.
The officials of the department must be fully equipped to deal with the situation and should reach the spot in time. Once they are extinguishing the fire, unnecessary interference should not be made into their working.
They too at times risk their lives to bring the leaping flames under control. In the process some of them even get injured.