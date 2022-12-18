Fire mishaps in Srinagar and other places

Breaking out of fire in a house not only affects the family living there but also those in their neighbourhood, whose houses also catch fire and are damaged. So all such things must be handled with care which cause fire. Mostly the cause of the fire is an electric short circuit.

The families must see to it that their houses are safe from short circuits and not vulnerable. If there is any problem, it should get rectified. The other causes of fire should also be taken care of. Efforts should be made to prevent the occurrence of such mishaps.

The fire and emergency services department too needs to be strengthened with more manpower and more fire stations. The fire fighters should be in a state of readiness particularly in winter to deal with such situations and they must have all the necessary equipments besides the stored water in tanks to extinguish the fire in time.

They should be allowed to do their job on the spot. There should not be any unnecessary interference into their working. At the moment, the immediate need is to help those affected by fire recently at both - government and non-government - levels. There should not be any delay in this.