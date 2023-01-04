Fire safety measures in hospitals

Putting at place the fire safety measures and strengthening those that are already in place is very important. Such measures not only make the lives of patients, attendants and medical staff safe, but also protect the hospital buildings and other infrastructure from destruction.

In March last year a massive blaze extensively damaged the Bone and Joint Hospital at Barzulla, in Srinagar. All the wards were full of patients and attendants, in the 250 bedded hospital when the fire broke out. A number of patients and their attendants were evacuated amid the leaping flames.

Later, in June last year fire also broke out in a ward at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar. The patients and attendants had to be evacuated and the fire was brought under control. There was no loss of life in Bone and Joint Hospital and SMHS fire incidents.