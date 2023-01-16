First hand account

BY AHMAD AYAZ

The Srinagar Airport is proudly termed as an ‘INTERNATIONAL’ Airport, simply due to its flights to some international destinations. But is that all it takes to earn that title? Does the Sheikh ul Alam Airport measure up the standards that are expected from an international airport?

Hardly so!

Having been handling almost 90 flights a day in peak season, from a single integrated terminal of just 25000 sq m., the Srinagar airport is no more or less than a hyperbusy bus station!

Kashmir being a tourist destination & owing to poor visibility during winters, flights at Srinagar Airport get delayed or canceled, with no proper information to the passengers, who are then made to wait at the airport for hours together, with no seating arrangements in place!