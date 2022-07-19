First International Moon Day

One is sun and two the moon, say the numerologists. The former is masculine and the latter feminine.

The sun, the moon, and the stars had together appeared in the dream of prophet Joseph wherein sun was akin to his father, moon to his mother and stars to his siblings.

With three twos, the current year 2022 is an all-moon year blooming with feminine energy.

At a local level, we can ascertain it by taking several examples. In January this year, government began by approving 15 percent reservation for women in non-gazetted posts of JK Police service.

This was followed by another scheme of UT administration in which the Social Welfare Department will be offering financial help of Rs. 25,000 and the price of 5 grams of gold as marriage assistance to women above 18 years of age from poor households and having a below-poverty line (BPL) Ration Card.

In the month of February, Jammu and Kashmir Council of ASSOCHAM opened the nominations for J&K Women Achievers Award – 2022 for five different categories, which were declared on March 8, 2022 on the occasion of International Women’s Day.