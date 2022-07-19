First International Moon Day

One is sun and two the moon, say the numerologists. The former is masculine and the latter feminine.
The sun, the moon, and the stars had together appeared in the dream of prophet Joseph wherein sun was akin to his father, moon to his mother and stars to his siblings.
With three twos, the current year 2022 is an all-moon year blooming with feminine energy.
At a local level, we can ascertain it by taking several examples. In January this year, government began by approving 15 percent reservation for women in non-gazetted posts of JK Police service.
This was followed by another scheme of UT administration in which the Social Welfare Department will be offering financial help of Rs. 25,000 and the price of 5 grams of gold as marriage assistance to women above 18 years of age from poor households and having a below-poverty line (BPL) Ration Card.
In the month of February, Jammu and Kashmir Council of ASSOCHAM opened the nominations for J&K Women Achievers Award – 2022 for five different categories, which were declared on March 8, 2022 on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
In the March month, the girl students again surfaced as toppers in 10th and 12th board exams, besides some boys. These were facilitated by the district collectors at various places. In the month of May, we saw the appointment of first female vice chancellor of one of the most well reputed University in the region after 74 years of its existence. June was also a boon to women in many ways.
Quite some time back in 2019, even the Dalai Lama had preferred a woman successor to himself for being compassionate, though his remarks on physical attractions of a woman had landed him in a controversy and brought him a bad name.
I am reminded of Mark Twain, ‘Every one is a moon, and has a dark side which he never shows to anybody.” In scientific terms this is because the rotation of earth and moon are synchronous due to which the same side of moon always faces the earth and the dark side remains hidden from the view.
As a general connotation, moon represents sensitivity, serenity, concern, beauty, feelings and emotions. July 20th has been chosen as the international moon day. It was on this day that Neil Armstrong, and Edwin Aldrin had first landed on the Moon in 1969.
‘That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind’ were the first words of Neil Armstrong. The United Nations General Assembly adopted this resolution in December 2021. This is to promote international cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space.
The first international Moon Day will be observed today and every year on this day. This concept is as new and as beautiful as the new moon. Thousands of observers have registered for this event, from over 100 countries and all seven continents.
It is as if, everyone on Earth is invited to learn about astronomy, astrology, lunar science and exploration, take part in celestial observations, and honour the cultural, spiritual and personal connections to the Moon. The Indian Space Research Organization ISRO is also organizing a whole host of activities to mark the celebrations of the day.
This includes quiz, painting and photography competitions covering the interest areas of the students of class 8th to 12th as a larger part of the capacity building program for youngsters. The outer space has always added new dimensions to human existence.
Moon has been our first host in the extra-terrestrial world and a destination in hundreds of space missions. But as erring humans, we don’t hesitate in being hostile to the host. We are quite often unmindful and thankless.
During the 1950s, the USA had considered detonating a nuclear bomb on moon to demonstrate its dominance over Soviet Union during the cold war era. The Soviet Union had already taken a lead in space program with the launch of Sputnik-l on 4 October 1957.
This was the first surprising and successful launch of an artificial satellite orbiting the Earth, compounded by the resounding failure of Project Vanguard having attempted twice to launch an American satellite. The media provided the necessary impetus to the news for the beginning of the global Space Race.
A secret project of US Air force surfaced by the name A119 to do an explosion on moon. If the explosive device detonated on the surface, and not in a lunar crater, the flash of explosive light would have been faintly visible to people on Earth with their naked eye.
The project was never carried out, as its risks outweighed its benefits. Luckily the good sense prevailed. Good and evil forces always keep running parallel.
According to a wise man, good and evil coexist and grow up together. These are bound in an equilibrium that cannot be sundered. The best we can do is try to tilt the equilibrium towards good.
Even after all good attempts, if the evil succeeds in bringing about a complete destruction, a dooms day will follow immediately to mark the victory of good. Good is God’s and evil from devil. Let us thank God for His assurances and promises. Let us thank HIM for changing the hearts. HE says, ‘They plan and I plan. And I am the best planner’ (Quran 8: 30)
Dr. Qudsia Gani, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, Govt. College for Women, Srinagar
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.