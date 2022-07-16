Fiscal fitness in distress situation

Precisely, in the given situation uncontrolled inflation and the growing geopolitical tensions have pushed the prices of essential as well as non-essential commodities to such an extent that the government seems helpless to reverse the trend. In fact, the uncontrolled price rise has caused severe pain to the household budgets and as per continuous flow of media reports quoting reliable experts, millions of households have slipped into poverty.

However, at the same time, this unprecedented crisis has placed some important financial lessons, which can help us to safely navigate any future crisis. In other words, the situation has, among other things, prioritized money management skills as an arsenal to stay afloat in difficult times.

So, there is no better time than today to take a pledge to arm our children with money management skills and guide them to script their future financially sound.

At the end it’s the sound financial health which will keep you afloat even in dire circumstances. The present situation vets this fact. In line with the given situation, this is the best time to put parenting skills to test and chisel them for observing extraordinary responsibilities to make the present time memorable.

In other words, looking at responsible parenting through the prism of economic and financial angle makes sense today as we are experiencing the never-seen-before worst economic upheavals for the past two years around us.