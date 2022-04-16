Fish in bad waters….

In the 1960s and 70s, scientists in Arkansas (a state in the USA) chanced upon a novel experiment. Saying no to chemicals, pesticides and artificial ingredients, they simply imported Asian carp to control the growth of algae, plants and snails in their water bodies.

These carps were also used in academic research and treatment of sewage plants. Within days of keeping some of these Asian carp in a few water bodies, the problems started fading. The water was clearer than ever before.

US scientists studied the Asian carp further. They found that it was an aggressive species that devoured whatever came in its way. It was also discovered that it reproduced very fast.

Also, the scientists knew that in the American rivers, the fish had no natural prey. After initial research, it came across that the benefits of the carp prevailed over the damages.

As such, more live Asian carp were imported not for eating but to keep their water bodies clear. Besides, fish production grew without using harmful chemicals.