Fish-kill: Cause and Effect

There has been a recent observation about mass death of fishes in Dal lake, as dead fish were seen floating on the surface along Boulevard and Foreshore road. This raises a major concern about the safety and well-being of aquatic life within the lake.

An identical incident occurred last year at Fashkoori wetland of Pampore, with a possibility of similar unreported happenings elsewhere. As usual, the local grapevine is full of theories, but we cannot rule out the two-day rain spell or the increased motor-boat patrolling activity.

The Dal lake occurrence may be an early warning sign and needs serious introspection regarding its causes and mitigation.

The ability of a water body to support its aquatic life is generally ascertained through six parameters i.e. Dissolved Oxygen, Temperature, Conductivity, pH value, Turbidity, Nitrogen level.

The main parameter – Dissolved Oxygen level has a direct bearing on the aquatic life within a water body. Dissolved oxygen is the amount of free, non-compound oxygen molecules in water. Fish usually cannot survive at dissolved oxygen levels less than 4 mg/L and it is desirable to have levels exceeding 9mg/L to support proper flora and fauna.