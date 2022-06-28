Fixing of rates

Last year the rates for Delhi Walla and Merino Cross varieties were fixed at Rs 285 per kg while as those of Bakerwal and Kashmiri varieties at Rs 270 per kg. The rate for goat was fixed at Rs 260 per kg.

That way the rate has been raised by Rs 25 per kg for every variety this year by the government. The department every year revises and re-fixes the rates with the intention that those are implemented.

But it is seen that as the sale of the sacrificial animals picks up the notification of the department is violated.