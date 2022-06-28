The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has issued a notification for fixing of rates of sacrificial ( qurbani) animals ahead of Eid-ul- Adha.
The rates for Delhi Walla and Merino Cross varieties of sheep have been fixed at Rs 310 per kg, for those of Bakerwal and Kashmiri (local) varieties at Rs 295 per kg and for goat the rate has been fixed at Rs 285 per kg.
Last year the rates for Delhi Walla and Merino Cross varieties were fixed at Rs 285 per kg while as those of Bakerwal and Kashmiri varieties at Rs 270 per kg. The rate for goat was fixed at Rs 260 per kg.
That way the rate has been raised by Rs 25 per kg for every variety this year by the government. The department every year revises and re-fixes the rates with the intention that those are implemented.
But it is seen that as the sale of the sacrificial animals picks up the notification of the department is violated.
The sacrificial animals are openly sold on higher rates than fixed by the government. The department does take some action here and there but is not able to control the overpricing.
The main reasons for the non-implementation of the order is half hearted efforts by the department officials to get their directive implemented in markets and the people’s willingness to buy the sacrificial animal on higher rates. Most people think that such orders are just a routine and not for implementation.
On the other hand those selling the sacrificial animals claim that government fixed rates are not justified since they have to buy the animals on high rates and thus sell those on higher rates.
But officials reject such claim saying the sole intention of the sellers is to earn more and more profit on the pretext of they suffering losses.
While the main focus of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department before Eid- ul-Adha is on fixing the rates of sacrificial animals, before Eid its teams run drives against overpricing in markets.
Even then the prices keep on going up. Such campaigns come to an end with the Eid.
The department must ensure such intense campaigns continue through out the year to check the profiteering in the markets.
Common people suffer in absence of adequate action by the department against violators.
The prices keep on fluctuating - be it that of fruits, vegetables, chicken or eggs. Even the meat sellers do not stick to government fixed rates.