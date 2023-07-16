Flash floods wreak havoc in North India

BY MOHAMMAD NUMAAN

India is experiencing a series of extreme rainfall events that have caused widespread destruction, landslides, flash floods and deaths in several parts of the country. The rainfall distribution and intensity have been influenced by various factors, such as the monsoon, the western disturbance, the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and climate change.

The heavy rainfall in North India is primarily due to the interaction between a western disturbance (a low-pressure system originating from the Mediterranean region) and the monsoon trough (a low-pressure zone along the monsoon wind belt). This interaction leads to intense rainfall over regions like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana.

Climate change can affect the rainfall in India by altering the temperature, humidity, pressure, wind and cloud patterns over various scales of time and space. Climate change can affect the monsoon by changing its onset, duration, intensity and spatial distribution. Some studies suggest that climate change can delay the onset of the monsoon by increasing the land-sea temperature contrast, which inhibits the northward movement of the monsoon winds. Climate change can advance the onset of the monsoon by increasing the SSTs over the Indian Ocean, which enhances the moisture supply to the atmosphere.

Several areas in Delhi are flooded even as the water levels of the Yamuna River, which rose to an all-time high on last Thursday, are slowly receding. Delhi government shut down schools, colleges, crematoriums, and even water treatment plants yesterday as water from the overflowing Yamuna flooded the national capital.

Punjab and Haryana have also been hit by the rains and are conducting relief work at a brisk pace. According to Haryana government figures, the death count in rain-related incidents has gone up to 16. Earlier, 10 deaths had been reported in the state and 11 from neighbouring Punjab. Authorities in the two states have stepped up relief operations as the weather improved over the past three days. Overall, 14 districts have been affected in Punjab and seven in Haryana.