Flavours of Unity

Her eyes sparkled with love, and her smile radiated warmth. In that instant, I witnessed a custodian of our bygone traditions, preserving the essence of our culture. Her simple act of kindness reminded me that the heart of Kashmir’s heritage lies within its people, like this gracious woman who etches our traditions into memory, one smile and one bowl of yellow fried rice at a time.



The act of distributing Taheer among the children of her neighbourhood is a heartwarming example of the communal spirit that defines Kashmiri society. In Kashmir, hospitality is a cherished value, and sharing food, especially during times of celebration or charity, is a way of strengthening social bonds. It reflects the generosity and kindness that have been passed down through generations.

This Kashmiri woman serves as a reminder that traditions are not stagnant; they evolve and adopt while retaining their essence. She embodies the resilience of our cultural practices in the face of changing times. Her act of distributing Tahaer to the children of her neighbourhood is a bridge that connects generations, ensuring that the cultural heritage of Kashmir continues to thrive.



In that moment, watching the old Kashmiri woman sharing Taehri to the children, memories of my own mother came rushing back. She, too, was a custodian of our culture, instilling values in me with her actions. I recalled how she’d gather the neighbourhood children, urging them to partake in the joy of Taehri. Their eager voices, echoing Raj Aapa, Raj Aapa, give us more taehri - give us more “tahri,” still resonate in my mind. It was a testament to her nurturing spirit, keeping traditions alive through simple acts of love and sharing. These memories bind us to our roots and remind us all that the simple acts of sharing a meal can transcend boundaries, languages and generations. Such acts of love serve as an inspiration to us all, reminding us of the importance of preserving our cultural heritage and sharing it with the world.