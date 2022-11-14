Flight of the falcon

November 9 is the auspicious day when we “remember and read” Iqbal. I am a little late. Nevertheless, every day is “Iqbal day” unless the collective stench of our bad deeds isn’t replaced by the fragrance of our good actions.

Personally, I find the dreamer of shaheens, hard to read and harder to comprehend. Sometimes I skim through the pages of his works and sometimes I read between the lines.

I surf. I stop. I pause. I practice. In any case, I can never cease stanning for him because Iqbal hits – right, left, and centre. Iqbal smacks -between and beyond. But who is Iqbal? While many contemporary writers from his native land completely disagree with his vision and mission, he is a revolution and a phenomenon for us, at least.