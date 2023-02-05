Experts are right when they say that not much has been done for flood mitigation after the 2014 floods in Kashmir. The impact of the floods at that time was such that the mitigation measures should have been put on priority.

Slowly, the memories of the devastation faded out from the minds of the people and the government machinery also got busy in other works. Floods cannot be stopped, but with right measures its impact, and subsequent devastation, can be minimised.

According to a report, the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) and the Himalayan Forest Research Institute (HFRI) have submitted a detailed project report to Jammu and Kashmir Government for flood mitigation.