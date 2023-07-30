Flood mitigation measures
Human memory being short lived, the devastating floods of the valley in 1903, 1959 and 2014 have been conveniently forgotten both by the Govt. and the people. The history of floods in the valley and the loss of property and human life stand fully discussed in the write up of this author in the daily GK of September 23, 2014 titled Kashmir Floods: Forgotten Lessons.
Soon after the 1903 floods, two flood mitigation projects were taken up by the State under the direct supervision of the British engineers. Flood supplementary channel from Patshahi Bagh to Wullar lake for the designed discharge of 17,000 cusecs.
Dredging of the outfall channel at Baramulla for which two electric dredgers were deployed. For the latter a 5 megawatt power house at Mohara, second in the sub continent was constructed.
Over the years the flood channel has become a drain having been the victim of massive encroachments. During floods it can hardly cater to a discharge of 5,000 cusecs.
In 1959, a separate department of flood control was established for the implementation of flood control project which was fully funded by the Govt. of India.
The Chief Engineer and some senior engineers including the financial advisor & chief accounts officer were posted on deputation by the GoI for its implementation. The project besides other ancillary works comprised the following four main components.
1. Deepening and widening of rocky reach of Jhelum at Khadenyar for the quick drain ability.
2. Straightening the S-loop of the river at Seer, again for the quick drain ability.
3. Dredging of the river from Sopore to Baramulla town for which two suction cutter dredgers named Badshah and Soiya were deployed. A dipper dredger was deployed from Baramulla town to Khadanyar for deepening the rocky bed.
4. Soil conservation measures of the catchment area of the Pohru nallah which with its heavy silt load would create a bar in the river at Deobgah resulting in the back flow and thus slow drain ability.
By 1966, the main components of the project were completed and the designed discharge of 45,000 cusecs at Baramulla achieved. The DPR provided both the dredging and soil conservation measures as a continuous process for the success of the project. Having become complacent, the Govt. merged the Flood Control Department with the Irrigation Department with a low priority to the flood component. The dredging was stopped in 1986 for want of finances. Due to non maintenance of the various components of the project, the benefits already accrued started diminishing.
The 2014 floods was a reminder both to the Govt. and the people not to be complacent and play against the nature. We have vandalized the forests, urbanized the water bodies ( Rakhi arat, Narkara and Batamaloo nambal, Hokar sar, Gilsar, Anchar ), encroached upon Jhelum and its tributaries including the flood supplementary channel. Even the Wullar lake which takes care of the flood waters has not been spared.
In 2019, the ill conceived dredging of Jhelum in Srinagar city was started. As per the engineering practice, the dredging is done from the tail reach and in the instant case it was to be done upstream of Wullar lake ( Banyari) towards Srinagar.
Some shoal formation in a river takes place at curves on the convex side which can either be removed manually/mechanically or by constructing deflectors on the concave side.
These shoals were removed in Jhelum in Srinagar city in the name of dredging by a Kolkata based company. During the same period two dredgers were procured by the department and deployed between Sopore and Baramulla. Reportedly it has shown good results.
Benchmarks
1. Massive soil conservation measures of catchment area of Jhelum basin.
2. Upgradation of flood channel to its designed discharge of 17,000 cusecs, if not more.
3. Dredging of the river bed from Banyari to Pampore using the excavated material for the strengthening of the embankments.
4. Sustained dredging of Jhelum from Sopore to Baramulla.
Er.S R S Madni, formerly Secretary to J&K Govt.