Flood mitigation measures

Human memory being short lived, the devastating floods of the valley in 1903, 1959 and 2014 have been conveniently forgotten both by the Govt. and the people. The history of floods in the valley and the loss of property and human life stand fully discussed in the write up of this author in the daily GK of September 23, 2014 titled Kashmir Floods: Forgotten Lessons.

Soon after the 1903 floods, two flood mitigation projects were taken up by the State under the direct supervision of the British engineers. Flood supplementary channel from Patshahi Bagh to Wullar lake for the designed discharge of 17,000 cusecs.

Dredging of the outfall channel at Baramulla for which two electric dredgers were deployed. For the latter a 5 megawatt power house at Mohara, second in the sub continent was constructed.

Over the years the flood channel has become a drain having been the victim of massive encroachments. During floods it can hardly cater to a discharge of 5,000 cusecs.