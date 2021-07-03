Focus on Policy, Yes Policy: Equalisation of Opportunity

Periods of crises can be periods of worry and depression. In the alternative case, these periods can also be times for opportunities for evolution of new ideas and actions. It was with this understanding that I had emphasised in my last piece in this column thus: “….. that the practice of isolated pride and egotism of different disciplines have only led to the present exposure of their isolated weaknesses. Now there is no alternative to integrated approaches to understanding of issues and evolution of policies.

This is where the significance of four things arise for sure: (a) the creation and establishment of contextual thinking capability at every contextual level; (b) the creation and establishment again at every critical social level of capability to link up with the global thinking and interventions; (c) the involvement of a cross-section of stakeholders at every level such that the contextual understanding and interventions have owners at the contextual levels; and (d) the adoption of social as a term inclusive of economic, political, digital and scientific dimensions.”

My focus, given the richness in multidimensional-diversity in our country, has all along been on contextualisation of understanding of issues and related problems across the country and creation of capabilities at decentralised levels such that the problems are addressed in inclusive ways across the country with capabilities created in a decentralised fashion. It is in this context that I concluded my previous piece thus: “the contextual appreciation of the social challenges being faced by the children and the youths should now be initiated in every level across the country.