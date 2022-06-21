Food Insecurity: It’s Really Alarming

In the context of growing food insecurity, the statement of Nomura’s Holdings Inc. also merits a mention: “Asia’s red-hot food prices will likely heat up further in the coming months.

The inflation is already spreading beyond cereals and edible oils to other categories like meat, processed food and even dining out.” Notably, amid an unprecedented surge in wheat prices, the Indian government had imposed a ban on wheat exports on May 13 to bring stability in the prices and ensure food security. Nomura has picked India’s food inflation at 9.1% due to rising feedstock costs.

Meantime, amid the rising cost of wheat to uncomfortable levels, it’s the price of rice which has maintained stability, so far. Since rice is considered the most important grain for human consumption in Asia, the stability in the price of rice for now is to be relished.

However, a unique situation in the context of rice consumption is on cards. There is every possibility of a shift in consumer behavior. Most of the analysts are showing their apprehension of the chances of consumers shifting to rice in a bid to opt for cheaper food options.

In this kind of situation, price rise in rice is inevitable. Even as stocks are plenty, the shift of consumers from wheat to rice for consumption can trigger price rise to unprecedented levels and there will be a run on the stockpiles.