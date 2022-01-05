For a bright future

Taking the higher side of 2800 MW for consumption, J & K should have a gross surplus of 420 MW(3220 MW -2800 MW) which means profit of Rs.290.32 crore - rate of profit earned by NHPC during 14 years i.e. Rs.19442 crore 14 years 2009 MW x 3220 MW= Rs.2226 crore 3220 MWx420 MW.

However, liquidating Rs. 90 crore for debt redemption of Baglihar Project J& K will be still left with a net surplus of Rs.4200.32crore (Rs.4000+200.32 crore) and will not have to pay anything what to talk of pay more buy less. The needle of thought points towards figures of estimation, generation, transmission& distribution losses, AT& C losses and royalty on the roulette of power.

J&K is said to have recorded 60.5 percent AT& C losses for the year ended 3/2020. However it is not alone but followed by Nagaland with 52.9 percent, Arunachal Pradesh with 45.7 percent , Bihar with 40.4 percent, Tripura with 37.9 percent etc. Taking severe climatic conditions into consideration J& K is no worse in transmission losses.

According to Economic Survey of India 2021, India’s T&D losses are over 20 percent of generation which is more than twice the world average. Regarding fear of technical, managerial, and administrative incapability of JK SPDC handling the affairs of power projects vis-à-vis NHPC.

Baglihar power project provides an ample proof of local competence & expertise making it a success despite heavy financial constraints and damages force majeure. NHPC. With all its easements executing Dulhasti project had more time over-run than Baglihar with only three years which can be safely taken as performance indicator of the efficiency & the effectiveness of JKSPDC.