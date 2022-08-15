For permanent peace in the region

Pakistan lays its claim because its stale two-nation theory, that got defeated in 1971 when East Pakistan parted ways with it forever and became Bangladesh. Pakistan has sought to, though failed, annex the territory through military means - wars, proxy wars and so on.

There is a third vie, held by many, that let LoC be converted into an international border, free of military presence and skirmishes. There also was a consensus that borders can be reduced to mere lines on map. All this requires lot of hard work, statesmanship and most important of all, a will to translate the visions into reality. At this time, there is no need to draw comparisons between India and Pakistan, because the world knows it better where these two countries stand as on August 2022.

Today when Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (though as two union territories separated from each other in October 2019 as per re-organisation of the state) join the rest of the country in celebrating the 75th Independence Day anniversary, they are saying that they are inseparable part of India. This fact gains extraordinary significance against the backdrop of ugust 15, 1947 – J&K was not part of India that time, though the spirit of independence of the country of Gandhi, Nehru, and Patel, held out a lot of hope and promise for the people in this Himalayan territory. They became part of this spirit on October 26, 1947 – the day of the accession.

Historically, it also is time to recall that Maharaja Hari Singh at no stage indicated that he wanted his state to be part of Pakistan. He had only signed a stand-still agreement with Pakistan on August 15, 1947. That agreement was breached with the invasion of the state in complete violation of the international law. The Dogra king, faced with a critical situation because of the Pakistan-backed invasion, sought the help of India and acceded the Himalayan territory under his rule, to the country. Had Pakistan not done what it did, the script of the history would have been different. The historians have not taken into account the fact that given the situation that has emerged in the two countries – India and Pakistan – it can be easily said that the Maharaja took a right decision.

One of the celebrated Pakistani economist Dr. Niaz Murtaza asked a pertinent question: “Why did a state (Pakistan) created with huge hopes as a haven for tens of millions come to this point ?” He continued, “Both the state we broke from ( India) and the one that broke from us ( Bangladesh) are doing better,” and asks yet another question: “Why did the same DNA not deliver for us?