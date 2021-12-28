For the sake of family

Humans are born as dependent creatures, and our babies cannot survive unless parents take care of them. Similarly, when we are old, we need our young ones to be around and take care of us. The transition of family from joint to nuclear has been a big leap in this modern era. It had its good and bad fall outs.

Though a nuclear family is a complete unit, there are people who still feel that the safety and care of a joint family was a great defence in extreme situations. In any case the shift form joint family system to nuclear family system, given the patterns of economy and work, is not going to reverse.