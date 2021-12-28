For the sake of family

Family is the cornerstone of human civilisation. No matter what the proponents of individual freedom say, the significance of family to human survival is beyond question. It is this institution that has carried the human civilisation this far.
Humans are born as dependent creatures, and our babies cannot survive unless parents take care of them. Similarly, when we are old, we need our young ones to be around and take care of us. The transition of family from joint to nuclear has been a big leap in this modern era. It had its good and bad fall outs.
Though a nuclear family is a complete unit, there are people who still feel that the safety and care of a joint family was a great defence in extreme situations. In any case the shift form joint family system to nuclear family system, given the patterns of economy and work, is not going to reverse.
What is, nevertheless, problematic is the disintegration of family at the nuclear level. We have many families where individuals are working at different places and we need servants to take care of our babies. This is a huge crisis and its impacts will come to hit us in near future more severely.
The bonding between parents and children is getting affected because of the working pattern that is now in vogue. When both parents are working and the office timings and school timings are the same, it is bound to create a tension in a family. Similarly, when children, as they grow, move out for studies and eventually get employed outside, it leaves parents in a perpetual state of isolation.
This is something that is leading to breakdown of family. How do we sea our society from the pernicious effects of these changes at family level. It is here that we need state institutions. It is here that we need political leadership.
Unless some cardinal changes are done in schooling pattern, in office timings, and in the overall structure of economy, we cannot save the institution of family.