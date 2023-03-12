Forts of Depression

Recently I took a break from busy and competitive city life to visit my village for some fresh air and freedom. As our taxi was entering the village, the air felt somewhat different.

There was a sort of calm and refreshing aura about it. The clear blue sky, birds flying and chirping all around, lush green meadows, snow capped mountains and above all lesser noise.

The childhood memories came flashing back. Those open fields, pure water streams, we as children playing cricket in the fields whose boundaries stretched as far as our eyes could travel.