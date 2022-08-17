National Education Policy 2020 is built on the foundational pillars of Equity, Quality, Accessibility, Accountability, and Affordability. This policy is brought into line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda aiming to transform India into a global knowledge superpower and a lively knowledge based society.

Sustainable development goals pertaining to education aims at making both school and college education all-inclusive, more flexible, multidisciplinary suiting to contemporary needs. It is the highest priority of the education system to achieve universal foundational literacy and numeracy in primary school by 2025 as per NEP 2020.

But, the fact is that the rest of this Policy will only become applicable and related for our students if the three Rs i.e., reading, writing, and arithmetic are first achieved.

The Ministry of Education on priority, in order to achieve this end, set up a National Mission on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy called National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy.

Foundational literacy comprises the pre-existing knowledge of language which helps in the development of literacy skills in languages. The four macro skills of language learning are Listening, Speaking, Reading, and Writing which are very important for foundational literacy.

All these four skills are equally important when we try to develop language among students, especially at primary level. When these four capabilities flawlessly amalgamate together, we can expect good communication skills among students. The key components in Foundational Language and Literacy are Decoding, Oral language, Reading comprehension, Reading Fluency, and Writing.

Decoding encompasses interpreting written words based on thoughtfulness towards the relationship between symbols and their sounds. The development of oral language takes account of the better listening command, comprehensive conversation skills, and oral vocabulary. The oral language practices are vital for developing reading and writing skills.

Reading Comprehension is concerned with creating meaning from a text and development of critical thinking about it. On the other hand, Reading Fluency is basically the ability that makes it possible for students to read a text with accuracy, speed, expression, and comprehension allowing them to make meaning from the text.

Writing part concerns the capabilities of writing words alongside writing for expression. As far as Foundational Numeracy is concerned, it means the ability to apply simple numerical ideas in one’s ordinary business of life or daily life problem solving and the ability to reason.