The phenomenon of framing of solar system, with formation of earth and sky and their coming together is illuminated in a Holy Verse noted for its significance in the physical landmarks that shape the Universal Order:

‘Moreover, He Comprehended in his design the sky, and it has been (as) smoke. He said to it and to the earth: ‘’Come ye together willingly or unwillingly. They said, ‘’We do come (together) in willing obedience’’ (41:11)

‘He Comprehended’ the Quranic idiom ‘Istawa’ in its elaboration is taken to mean that ‘‘His design Comprehended the heavens (Samaaa)’ to emphasise the fact heavens were not eternal or co-eternal with Him (Allah) but were a part of His design, a compliment to the creation of earth, where his supreme creations—human beings dwelt.