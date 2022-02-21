Framing the new curriculum

Teachers need behavioural training or modifications by a child psychologist. So the services of psychologists should be hired to train teachers. A teacher should be able to play with the children and see things through their eyes.

The needs and requirements of students vary at different levels. Hence stage-specific training should be imparted.

Primary school teachers should be given training about primary class management only. Similarly, middle school teachers and secondary school teachers should be trained accordingly.

Training can be useful only when its effect is monitored through a foolproof mechanism otherwise it is a futile exercise. So monitoring is as important as training.