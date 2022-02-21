Framing the new curriculum

The Fifth National Curriculum Framework (NCF) is to be framed by the NCERT, New Delhi. Before that States and UTs have been first-time given opportunity to frame School Curriculum Frameworks, so that NCF can be framed as per the aspirations of the States.
The NCF serves as a guideline for syllabus, textbooks, and teaching practice for the schools in India. In this connection I would like to put forth some ground level observations.
Teachers need behavioural training or modifications by a child psychologist. So the services of psychologists should be hired to train teachers. A teacher should be able to play with the children and see things through their eyes.
The needs and requirements of students vary at different levels. Hence stage-specific training should be imparted.
Primary school teachers should be given training about primary class management only. Similarly, middle school teachers and secondary school teachers should be trained accordingly.
Training can be useful only when its effect is monitored through a foolproof mechanism otherwise it is a futile exercise. So monitoring is as important as training.
There is a dire need of replacing the age-old tradition of two teachers for a primary school, and five teachers for a middle school. This kind of approach has made it tough to deliver as per the expectations of our society.
Two teachers can not do justice to five classes even if they are highly dedicated and sincere. So there should be at least five teachers in a primary school and at least eight teachers in a middle school, plus a headteacher and a clerk.
Three classrooms for a primary school and six for a middle school is never a healthy trend. It is necessary to replace this pattern with six classrooms for a primary school and ten for a middle school.
Installation of CCTV cameras: To make the work culture more efficient, it is necessary to monitor the teaching-learning process through a foolproof mechanism that can be achieved by the installation of CCTV cameras in every classroom and the school compound. It has been observed that many students are afraid of school because teachers impose their will upon them forcefully.
This aggressive behaviour of teachers towards their students should be discouraged and dealt with strictly. CCTV cameras can be helpful in this matter.
Moreover, CCTV cameras can record lectures, demonstrations or activities of teachers and after proper analysis, grades can be given to each lesson or lecture. It would force teachers to apply the student-centred methodology.
Language Barriers: It has been seen that children of the ST community face a communication gap as a result they are unable to perform as per the set goals. There are numerous schools in ST villages where Kashmiri or Hindi speaking teachers have been appointed.
These teachers don’t know the ABC of the Gojri language as a result ST students are not benefited, or the optimal level of education is not achieved. So it becomes inevitable to teach such teachers the basics of the Gojri language.
Establishment of mobile schools: There are many ST students whose families migrate seasonally to the higher altitudes, to meadows and pastures. It is because of this seasonal migration that many schools turn almost empty.
In such circumstances, instead of the establishment of seasonal centres schools should migrate along with staff to the pastures. The administration should make necessary arrangements for the teachers and additional incentives should also be given to such teachers.
The nomenclature for teachers. Some are called GT, some ReT, some TG2 or 3 etc This difference in nomenclature has developed a sense of casteism among the teachers which is against the norms of Teacher Education. So nomenclature should be rectified.
There is hardly any promotion in the education department; consequently many master grade posts, lecturer posts and headmaster posts lie vacant. These vacancies have resulted in a shortage of leaders in the schools.
It has also disappointed teachers. Working for years without any promotion is psychologically hazardous. Brilliant and willing teachers should be given a chance to become lecturers via departmental examination.
Aspirants should face personality tests before entering the department. Those whose personality matches the profession should be appointed as teachers.
Every qualified person can not be a good teacher. Transfer of teachers should be from towns to villages and from upper reaches to towns for a wonderful exposure and experience. It would facilitate exchange of ideas and understanding. Traditional curriculum and teaching methods should be replaced with the latest curriculum and methodology.
Textbooks in government-run schools are deficient in attractive and appealing content. Textbooks play a vital role in education. Poor quality of paper is also a concern. Books provided by the J&K Board face strong criticism at the ground level.
So textbooks should be as attractive and informative. Science and Social Sciences should be included in curriculum right from primary classes like it is prevalent in Private schools. Co-curricular activities should be given due attention and placed in the school curriculum. In schools, we have unplanned and insufficient co-curricular activities.
Additional assignments for teachers like making various statements frequently asked for by the department, MDM services, and non-teaching assignments like surveys etc should be given to other departments or specific persons who have no responsibility of teaching.
