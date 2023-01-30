Snowfall throws up new challenges to the people and the administration. The challenges are big if the snowfall is heavy. At times even the moderate snowfall becomes problematic in absence of quick and effective response from the concerned government departments.

On Monday began a fresh snowfall in Kashmir. It is the first major snowfall of this winter here. The snowfall occurred one day before the end of 40 days long “Chillai Kalan”, considered as the harshest period of the winter. By and large “Chilai Kalan” was less problematic in terms of snow fall in plain areas till now.

Very light snowfall and rains had occurred in plain areas, while moderate to heavy snowfall in upper reaches. The first major snowfall of the season this time has brought with it several problems. The Srinagar-Jammu national highway got blocked and flight operations at the airport here were also affected.