Snowfall throws up new challenges to the people and the administration. The challenges are big if the snowfall is heavy. At times even the moderate snowfall becomes problematic in absence of quick and effective response from the concerned government departments.
On Monday began a fresh snowfall in Kashmir. It is the first major snowfall of this winter here. The snowfall occurred one day before the end of 40 days long “Chillai Kalan”, considered as the harshest period of the winter. By and large “Chilai Kalan” was less problematic in terms of snow fall in plain areas till now.
Very light snowfall and rains had occurred in plain areas, while moderate to heavy snowfall in upper reaches. The first major snowfall of the season this time has brought with it several problems. The Srinagar-Jammu national highway got blocked and flight operations at the airport here were also affected.
The power supply in several areas was disrupted. The authorities cleared major roads off snow in Srinagar city. But there were some other interior roads, which remained snow covered. More problems occurred in higher reaches.
The roads got blocked due to heavy snowfall and electric supply got disrupted. The vehicular traffic movement came to a halt due to blocked roads. The administration must gear up more effectively and meet the snowfall related challenges on priority.
Efforts should be made so that the roads do not get blocked due to snow. Men and machinery must be pressed into service in a big way. Restoration of power supply in the areas, where it has got disrupted, is equally essential.
Reports say that in several areas, the officials of Power Development Department are on the job despite the snowfall. They must do their job but should take all precautionary measures also while doing their work. The administration must ensure adequate stock of essential commodities in upper reaches and remote areas.
The people must not suffer. The government officials were earlier stating that all required arrangements have been made in connection with winter preparedness. More machines have been acquired for road clearance during or after snowfall.
These machines should be used to clear the interior roads of Srinagar city also. In past, it has been noticed that several interior roads remain blocked for several days after a heavy snowfall. This should not happen this winter in case of a moderate or heavy snowfall.