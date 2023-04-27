Frivolous litigation: Husk that spoils the grain

In view of soaring pendency of cases, frivolous litigation needs to be discouraged by courts for it has always afflicted the justice delivery system. This kind of litigation, more often than not, ends up into a junk; obviously at the expense of precious time of litigants as well as courts.

With Judiciary battling a huge pendency currently, frivolous litigation must be eliminated absolutely now. The more the frivolous cases, the more difficult the challenge to the justice delivery system.

So, it is for the courts to exercise options for bringing down unwanted litigation which is, by and large, a concomitant factor to the big pendency in courts.

Unequivocally, frivolous litigation could best be equated with the husk that spoils the grain. Time has now come when genuine litigation should not suffer because of frivolous cases.

A pragmatic approach only can strip the courts of this unnecessary burden. Indeed, courts have the authority to purge the litigation from the frivolous ones as the role of a judge is very crucial in identification and catching hold of the frivolous litigation.