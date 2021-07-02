From Alpine Forests to Karewas

Behavioral Change

Kashmir’s leopards would hardly eat dogs several decades back but now they attack them and eat them as well. The leopards are coming down to villages, human habitations and towns as there has been massive deforestation, construction of roads and laying of huge transmission lines in the forest areas. Their natural habitat has been encroached upon, especially in Pir Panjaal mountains, under the garb of development and now they have infiltrated into our habitations creating a new habitat for themselves. For the last 10 years, leopards were frequently seen around Srinagar International Airport, located in Budgam district. Leopard attacks increased in other areas of Budgam. Domestic animals (cattle and sheep) and children have been their victims.

In May 2014, at least 23 sheep were killed and a dozen injured in Bagh e Buchroo village of Budgam district. This village is located merely 1 kms away from Srinagar airport runway. The attack was carried out by three leopards on a flock of sheep when they were to leave for the upper reaches of Budgam. The sheep were resting in a village community land when these wild cats attacked them in the dead of night. Nobody even believed that the attacking leopards had made local Karewa Damodar near Srinagar airport their new abode. After that attack, the leopards kept killing dogs, cattle and other animals around the airport area especially in Naroo , Gudsathoo, Rangreth, Humhama areas. A mature leopard was seen roaming in Bagh e Mehtab area of Srinagar for 3 days this winter. On the intervening night of May 17 and 18 this year, ten sheep were killed in a leopard attack in Khaipora village of Khansahib tehsil of Budgam. The door of a cattle shed was broken into, nine sheep were killed inside and one was taken away.