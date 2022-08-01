From Army to America

Pakistan is in dire straits is a well-known fact across the globe. But when its army chief seeks financial aid for the country from IMF, by invoking good offices of the US administration, it depicts a sorry picture of the nation experiencing turbulence of all sorts.

It is unique; the army boss seeking financial help for economic security of the country, and this uniqueness opens many other issues about the state of affairs of Pakistan.

India should be concerned the way Pakistan is falling into a bottomless pit, because whatever happens in the neighbouring country impacts the geo-strategic and geo-political calculus of the country. Pakistan is not just a neighbour with which India shares its border.

It was born out of the womb of India, and now it is a nuclear power. This is reality. The problem arises when the neighbour is unstable politically, economically, and socially.

These problems can be tackled, but what cannot be tackled is the growing space the terrorism and narco-terrorism is occupying in Pakistan which is repeatedly walking into one trap after another.