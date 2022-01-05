From blessing to burden

There has always been a debate on “Daughter: Blessing/ Burden”. But the reality is that it is A society that determines what she becomes. In our society daughter is a burden. It is extravagant marriages and complicated terms and conditions for matchmaking that make daughters a burden.

My parents have five daughters and they always make us feel that daughters are the biggest blessing but as we enter prime age of marriage this notion changed.

Like other parents with marriageable daughters, they too spend restless nights as being well qualified and charactered is not sufficient to get a good match in our society.

We should have a white collar job; a well furnished bungalow, short family and glamorous looks. Now a matchmaker, barely read, asks girls with masters why you don’t have a doctorate; you should have strived enough to get through SSB or PSC interview. They clearly tell parents that since your daughter is jobless it is difficult to get a good match.