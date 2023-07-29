From Canteen to Classroom

In recent years, the consumption of junk food, fast food and carbonated cold drinks that also includes chips, cream biscuits and other packed unhealthy snacks has surged among children worldwide.

These highly processed and nutritionally deficient foods pose a significant threat to children’s health and well-being. According to latest study by National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), Kashmir has registered an alarming rise in health issues among children and has been primarily attributed to junk and fast food coupled with sedentary lifestyle.

Junk food, fast food and carbonated cold drinks are typically high in calories, unhealthy fats, added sugars and sodium. Regular consumption of these items can lead to various health issues, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and dental problems.

Moreover, lack of essential nutrients deprives children of the proper nourishment required for their growth and development.A distressing trend has emerged, the rise of childhood obesity, now often referred to as the “Childhood Obesity Epidemic.”