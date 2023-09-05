From Dreams to Delicious Delights

Day before, I received a call from an applicant named Bilal Ahmad Lone, residing in Yaroo Langate, where I served as a Veterinary Assistant Surgeon at ICD Langate. I was overjoyed to learn about his vision, and his success story, and I felt compelled to share it to inspire the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2021, Bilal Ahmad Lone, a passionate entrepreneur, ignited a spark within himself with a compelling vision. With unwavering determination and the support of the Integrated Dairy Development Scheme, Bilal embarked on a transformative journey for both himself and his community.

Under the Integrated Dairy Development Scheme, Bilal was provided with a refrigeration van, a khoya making machine, and an ice cream making machine. Armed with these tools, he set out to create something extraordinary.

Bilal's journey was not without challenges, but his relentless dedication saw him through. He worked tirelessly, refining his recipes and perfecting his techniques. Soon, the delightful aroma of freshly churned ice cream and the sweet scent of khoya filled the air.

However, Bilal didn't stop at creating these delectable treats; he had a vision for something greater. He branded his products under the name "Blue Bell," a name that would soon become synonymous with quality and flavor in North Kashmir.

In just one year, Bilal added four more flavors to his business, including dry fruit kulfi, pista kulfi, dry fruit matka kulfi, and chocolate bars. Mr. Bilal also plans to create an ice cream based on Kashmiri apple extract.

His small ice cream unit adds value to 4/5 quintals of local milk daily, resulting in an increased demand for milk and higher returns for dairy farmers in the area.