From Dreams to Delicious Delights

Day before, I received a call from an applicant named Bilal Ahmad Lone, residing in Yaroo Langate, where I served as a Veterinary Assistant Surgeon at ICD Langate. I was overjoyed to learn about his vision, and his success story, and I felt compelled to share it to inspire the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.
In 2021, Bilal Ahmad Lone, a passionate entrepreneur, ignited a spark within himself with a compelling vision. With unwavering determination and the support of the Integrated Dairy Development Scheme, Bilal embarked on a transformative journey for both himself and his community.
Under the Integrated Dairy Development Scheme, Bilal was provided with a refrigeration van, a khoya making machine, and an ice cream making machine. Armed with these tools, he set out to create something extraordinary.
Bilal's journey was not without challenges, but his relentless dedication saw him through. He worked tirelessly, refining his recipes and perfecting his techniques. Soon, the delightful aroma of freshly churned ice cream and the sweet scent of khoya filled the air.
However, Bilal didn't stop at creating these delectable treats; he had a vision for something greater. He branded his products under the name "Blue Bell," a name that would soon become synonymous with quality and flavor in North Kashmir.
In just one year, Bilal added four more flavors to his business, including dry fruit kulfi, pista kulfi, dry fruit matka kulfi, and chocolate bars. Mr. Bilal also plans to create an ice cream based on Kashmiri apple extract.
His small ice cream unit adds value to 4/5 quintals of local milk daily, resulting in an increased demand for milk and higher returns for dairy farmers in the area.
Bilal's refrigeration van allowed him to reach distant markets, ensuring that people far and wide could savor the flavors of Blue Bell. Currently, he markets his brand in Baramullah, Sopore, Villgam, and Mawar areas of District Baramullah and Kupwara.
Mr. Bilal hired local individuals, providing employment opportunities and contributing to the economic development of his community.
Blue Bell's success is not just a personal achievement; it is a testament to the potential of hard work and the power of support from programs like the Integrated Dairy Development Scheme of the Department of Animal Husbandry.
Bilal's journey is a true success story, one that showcases the transformative impact of entrepreneurship and sponsorship programs. Today, Blue Bell is not just a brand; it is a symbol of hope, determination, and the sweet taste of success.
Bilal's story reminds us that with the right tools, a touch of creativity, and a lot of determination, dreams can become a reality. His journey from a small-town entrepreneur to the creator of Blue Bell is evidence of the potential that resides within each of us when we dare to dream and work diligently to turn those dreams into delightful realities.
Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Field Veterinarian Department of Animal Husbandry J&K