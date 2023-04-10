From forming a new party to writing a book

Ever since the former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad parted ways with Congress and formed his own political party, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), he has kept the political circles in Jammu and Kashmir busy with some of his moves.

His forming the party last year gave sleepless nights for some time to the top leadership of various political parties here, who feared their leaders and workers might leave to join Azad.

Now his book is under discussion in the political circles in view of the revelations or claims made by ADAP chairman regarding the events which led to the formation of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed headed PDP-Congress coalition government after 2002 assembly polls.

Azad says in the book that after the elections he was set to become the chief minister as he had the support of required number of MLAs but his sincere wish and move to make PDP also a part of his government proved costly for him.