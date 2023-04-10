From forming a new party to writing a book

Ever since the former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad parted ways with Congress and formed his own political party, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), he has kept the political circles in Jammu and Kashmir busy with some of his moves.
His forming the party last year gave sleepless nights for some time to the top leadership of various political parties here, who feared their leaders and workers might leave to join Azad.
Now his book is under discussion in the political circles in view of the revelations or claims made by ADAP chairman regarding the events which led to the formation of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed headed PDP-Congress coalition government after 2002 assembly polls.
Azad says in the book that after the elections he was set to become the chief minister as he had the support of required number of MLAs but his sincere wish and move to make PDP also a part of his government proved costly for him.
According to him, PDP founder, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, taking advantage of the opportunity, managed things in his favour and himself became the chief minister for three years.
Subsequently, as per an arrangement between PDP and Congress, Mufti was to remain chief minister for three years and after that Azad was to replace him for next three years. After the release of Azad's book , PDP reacted and described his statement as factually "incorrect" and "not based on truth."
Azad's book has shifted the focus for some time to the events of 2002 from the ongoing long wait of political leaders for assembly polls. Once the political debate is over on the issue, the spotlight will be again on the wait for assembly elections.
The leadership here already seems getting very bored and fed up with the wait. Some of the leaders claim that this is a collective punishment to them and their workers and supporters, as they are neither able to vote nor form their government.
On the other hand, Election Commission authorities have been saying that certain important measures had to be taken before the conduct of polls, like the delimitation of assembly constituencies and special summary revision of electoral rolls. Then there was winter. A fresh special summary revision of the electoral rolls was recently ordered.
Central Government leaders say that the call on the timing of assembly polls is to be taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI). According to reports, full election commission is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir this month to asses the ground situation.
Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have announced that they would not contest polls in the union territory and that they would join the electoral fray only after the statehood is restored.
Veteran leader Dr Farooq Abdullah, who has announced to himself contest whenever the assembly polls are held, has advised Omar to reconsider his decision.
Dr Farooq being chief minister several times and union minister once in the past and presently a member of Parliament knows more than Omar and Mehbooba how tough it is to be away from power for too long.
In past their parties (NC and PDP) as rivals remained busy unsettling each other after every six years in assembly polls to take turns in power. But now they are helplessly waiting for polls and watching a scenario in which series of moves are hitting badly their political prospects.
When Azad returned to J&K politics last year it did generate some activity. Some political leaders started deserting other parties to join him and Congress was badly hit. However, he could not hold the excitement for long as this process stopped and even some Congressmen returned to their party saying going to Azad was a mistake.
Now Azad in his book almost says that he committed a mistake by wishing to make PDP part of his government in 2002 and which ultimately cost him his chief ministership at that time.
To what extent Azad's claims are correct but observers say that there are reports that Mufti had also almost managed to continue as chief minister even after the end of his three year term in 2005 by getting support from a strong lobby in Congress in Delhi.
However, Azad was able to strike back at the last moment and convince Congress President Sonia Gandhi to make him the chief minister and not to give further extension to Mufti as chief minister.
While Azad became the chief minister after Mufti's three year tenure ended, his political relations with PDP's top leadership remained uneasy. That is why some PDP ministers used to say that they were not getting same good treatment during Azad's rule which the Congress ministers used to get during Mufti's time.
However, Azad had become too close to senior PDP leader and the then Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Beigh, who was holding the finance department portfolio. Amid their strong bonding, Mufti was feeling sidelined.
According to reports, PDP founder made a move and wanted to change portfolios among his party ministers and to drop Beigh from the cabinet. But Azad wanted Beigh to continue as the finance minister.
Mufti managed to convince the Congress leadership in New Delhi that it was the prerogative of the PDP as a coalition partner to change the allotted portfolios among its ministers and drop a minister from cabinet and bring a new minister if it wishes. Subsequently, Beigh was dropped from the cabinet and Tariq Hamid Qarra became the finance minister.
The political relations between Azad and Mufti continued to remain strained and finally PDP withdrew the support to Congress led government in 2008 and it collapsed. Governor rule was imposed. After next assembly polls, Congress punished PDP and formed a coalition government with National Conference in January 2009, which lasted full six years with Omar Abdullah as chief minister.
Till that time Congress was considered the king maker party and continued to remain part of the coalition governments since 2002. But 2014 assembly polls saw BJP emerging on political scene of J&K with a big bang and forming government with PDP, which did not complete its term as BJP withdrew the support to Mehbooba Mufti government in June, 2018.
After the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, BJP managed to consolidate its position through various moves. Since then the political path of NC and PDP is becoming increasingly difficult after every passing day. BJP is making efforts and doing everything possible to ensure its own government in Jammu and Kashmir whenever the assembly polls are held.
The party is very much hopeful to repeat its performance of 2014 in Jammu or make it even better and at the same time its leaders are doing a lot of ground work in Kashmir also to garner support. It to be seen that to what extent the ground work will prove fruitful for BJP at election time.
After the formation of DPAP, some parties had accused Azad of indirectly supporting BJP by intending to divide non-BJP votes. The charge, initially levelled by Apni Party, has been vehemently denied by Azad. Interestingly, when Apni Party was targeting him, PDP came to the rescue of Azad saying he has every right in a democracy to form his party. But now PDP is unhappy with Azad for what he has written about Mufti in his book.
There are some who say that Azad in a way has unintentionally tried to clear a notion, created in past by NC, that PDP was the creation of BJP. NC was also saying that PDP heading the coalition government of 2002 was the "outcome of a national level consensus to create a political alternative to NC," which had moved and passed an autonomy related resolution in the J&K legislature in June 2000 against the wish of the then central government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
But several political observers believe that the fall of NC at that time had more to do with its own follies particularly because of its non-serious approach in governance from 1996 to 2002 when the party ruled J&K with brute majority.
NC leadership has been having a very cordial relationship with Azad almost always. Last year when Azad was under severe criticism from various quarters for changing his political track, it was Dr Farooq Abdullah who strongly defended his moves and highlighted his contributions in the politics and the government at national level and here.
Author is senior editor, Greater Kashmir.
