From Hanjis to Nava Narain | Kashmiri Boats, Bahatch, Doonga and Houseboat

My grandmother used to tell me about the existence of signs of water life on the top of our mountains which surround us including remnants of what look like objects used to tie boats.

Even in Rajatarangni the 12th century chronicle on kings of Kashmir, there is a mention about ancient canals lined by trees with their ageing trunks and ropes meant for anchoring boats. This is the only written proof to boatmen’s existence in ancient Kashmir.

The boatmen are called Hanjis (Haaenz) in Kashmir and have professional similarities to Manjhis and Mallahs - the traditional boatmen and fishermen of North, East, North East India and Pakistan. The Hanjis have not forgotten history.

For centuries they have been carrying with them the oral history of changing geography of Kashmir, stories of cities being born and withering away, routes appearing and dissolving, water rising and falling; they have witnessed all that happened near and far from water bodies.

I have spent a considerable part of my childhood in my Maasi’s house in Kani Kadal on the banks of a branch of the river Jhelum called the Kutte Kol. It was a navigational canal believed to be commissioned by Kota Rani, the last ruler of the Hindu Lohara dynasty of Kashmir. The original plan, however, being to regulate floods on the Jhelum.

This river used to be full of water in the years before 1970’s with lot of boats moored on both the sides with Hanjis and their families living in them. These boats used to have slanting roofs of thatch and were called bahatch. Various variants of it are Khoch and Demba-Nav. These basically used to carry heavy loads like timber. Hanjis are a group of muscular, tough and hardworking people.

They along with their families live a hard life cramped up in small space divided into a few rooms. Their knowledge of the craft of boating is phenomenal. Their physical strength is clearly visible when a group of them is rowing the bahatch against the current of the river often strong. While rowing hard they move on the longer part of the deck with their heart shaped oars and chanting “Ya Peer Dasta Geer”.

These words give them the courage and strength to cross the hurdles. Many of them believe that they are the descendants of Hazrat Nuh, known as Noah, which in Islam is recognized as a Prophet and the messenger of God.