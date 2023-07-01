From Ibrahim to Ibrahim

In some of my previous columns, I have discussed in detail why atheists cannot bear the burden of proof to conclusively eliminate the existence of God. Once God is there, godfather is there, godliness is there, preaching and practicing of faith is there.

One such Godfather was Abraham. A tall figure in the human history, he was up with an axe against all sorts of social sickness, stigmas and stereotypes. He filtered the faith from fiction and ignorance and powered it with reason, resilience, emotion and devotion.

He withdrew fallacy from festivity and took out rigidity from the rituals. He overturned the symbols to senses and toppled the mythologies by a meaningful movement. His tireless efforts towards reformation and renaissance were brought to fruition on a mighty scale which is evident even today by the count of his followers across the intersection of major revealed religions.

However, many of us don’t care about faith and live for the sole purpose of enjoyment on earth. Bulk of us is interested in customs and costumes to find reasons for some more carefree and funny moments in life. Some others have carefully chosen to shun the faith while holding it detrimental to high thinking. Both extremes are extremely wrong.

The extremum are only the dead ends of a graph of any process which peaks at a balancing middle value called the optimum. Optimum is viable which we should seek through genuine research and an unbiased attitude. Let us fathom the faith. Let us keep exploring it. Faith or religion is a whole baggage of beauty and bounty consisting of rights, responsibilities, adventure and entertainment.

Moreover, it is a cosmic package and not an earthly error. Religions have not descended to curb our freedoms but to place us in proper orbits. An ordered social structure yields space to all and paves way for peace and prosperity. But we have mostly been a carefree crowd and the prophets have essentially come to bring us out of this carefree attitude to a conscious state of mind by working on our heads and hearts.

In that context, the wit and valour of Abraham has been quite impressing. He is as much known for his humour as for his humility and for his sarcasm as for his sensibility.

With the help of plain logic and common sense, did he convince the people about the vanity of their self invented socio-cultural practices? In doing so, he had to rise up against his own father which he did very gracefully.

Even today we might find some monotheists disproving the polytheists, some socialist sons striving against their capitalist fathers and so must some crooked kings be having some polished princes. That our societies are once again in dire need of Abrahamic kind of uprisings, has been best captured in the following words of Iqbal: