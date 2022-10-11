From Kupwara’s Karnah to Neelum valley’s Sharda Peeth

Pilgrims used to go to the Sharda Peeth temple situated in Neelum valley, (Pakistan Administered Kashmir) through Titwal route. A demand is in existence that the Sharada temple be opened for Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus from the rest of India for pilgrimage.

On next day in the morning Khawaja Mohammad Iqbal took us along with him and shared his knowledge about different areas of the Karnah valley.

High mountain peaks, forests and habitations on the slopes of mountainous ranges, Nallah Qazi Naag, Kishanganga river and the villages situated close to line of control are the spots which are unique with Karnah.

It is worth to mention that due to existence of the line of control which not only divided the geographical area of the Karnah but it separated thousands of human beings from each other. The people of both sides can see their relatives but cannot meet.

On February 25, 2021, India and Pakistan agreed to strictly observe all ceasefire agreements along the LoC and other sectors. People living in villages near the Line of Control are now happily living a normal life and have hugely benefited from the ceasefire agreement.

Due to peace on the borders the government of India has been able to promote the concept of border tourism, which has changed things altogether.

Nowadays, a lot of nature lovers visit boarder areas like Karnah . Peace on borders has given a sense of security to those who intend to visit these tourist destinations located close to LoC. The Government of India seems highly interested in developing these areas as tourist destinations.

The landmark decision of Government of India to bring border area’s like Keran, Gurez, Karnah , Machil, and Bangus on the tourism map has brought happiness on the faces of People of Jammu and Kashmir. These new tourist destinations will facilitate peace and development to these border areas.

Any non-resident traveller, wishing to visit the border areas of Keran, Karnah and Machil have to obtain permission from District Magistrate Kupwara which is very easy as the interested person need not to visit personally any office but to have to get it through online mode. A non-resident travel can access the portal at http://epass.kupwara.co.in. and register himself/herself.

Experts believe that if Karnah valley is promoted in a proper way it can attract tourists across the globe and can generate employment for thousands of unemployed youth of Kashmir. There is unparalleled potential of adventure tourism, sports tourism, trekking, water rafting, skiing, skating, rock climbing, snowboarding, paragliding and Heli-Skiing.

The valley can prove to be the best destination in the world for carrying diverse potential to provide comfort for the mankind as the valley is not merely a tourist destination but have enough resources and potential to attract people belonging to all walks of life.