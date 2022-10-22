From Non-Alignment to Multi-Alignment

Non-Alignment to Multi-Alignment

The doctrine of NAM under Prime Minister Mr. Modi has passed into the 3rd phase commonly called as NAM 3.0. The present phase of Indian foreign policy is characterized as one reflecting multi-alignment in international relations. This shift suggests that India needs to forge alignments with all power centers aiming at improving strategic autonomy and security of India’s interests. The age old principle viz, there are neither permanent friends nor permanent enemies but only permanent interests remains fully relevant. The doctrine of multi-alignment suggests that China as a regional hegemon and leading power is a threat and the USA as a superpower is an economic opportunity. This may sound rational but looks simplistic in a multipolar world. Some well known experts statistically argue that since 1950 the percentage of wars that seemingly stronger powers win was dropping to less than half. An illustration of this can be seen in the illusion of power both in Afghanistan and Iraq.

In the coming times India is going to take up leadership of G 20 and Shanghai Cooperation Organization which means more responsibility at regional and global level. The doctrine of multi-alignment as a core operative principle of external relations has multiple benefits regionally and in the global setting. The multi-alignment theory demands to avert threat from China and remove over-dependence on USA. Already there are voices calling for de-Russification of Indian armed forces and indigenization of India’s technical/industrial base. Someone has aptly said, ‘’when the wind of change blows some build walls while others build windmills”. In this context the Modi government needs to keep lines of communication open with all neighboring countries to enhance its strategic weight in the neighborhood. This will help in checkmating Chinese intrusion in India-Pakistan relations and also limiting its influence in India’s periphery. The Indian foreign policy establishment needs to appreciate that there is no war to end all wars and there is no full stop to diplomacy in reaching out to neighboring countries. In 1962 Mao told Zhou Enlai that India and China should practice not peaceful co-existence but armed co-existence. Even otherwise for China diplomacy is art of deception and PM Modi did recognize it when he said that China has expansionist mindset. What needs to be done?

Three tenets of Modi’s foreign policy are going to be critically important for India to navigate its way in a conflictual world order to further strengthen the policy of multi-alignment: First, how India under Modi is going to bring greater focus on economic objectives to enhance national development goals and national power. second, how foreign policy is deployed to change thinking of the world about India as a democracy and an inclusive society. Third, how Modi is going to give more regional push to his foreign policy to have a more secured and better connected environment for all round development. We need double peace which means peace at home and also peace in the region.