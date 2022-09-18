From one flood prone area to another

Shifting of all paediatric services from the G B Pant Hospital at Sonawar to new 500 bedded Children’s Hospital at Bemina is in progress. The process started a few days back and is expected to be completed in a week. In respect of the space, infrastructure and equipment, the new hospital will be surely better.

The man power too is expected to be increased to provide better health-care in future. The OPD services at Bemina Hospital were started in October last year.

The hospital is going to have a number of super and sub-specialities such as paediatric nephrology, cardiology, haematology and gastroenterology.