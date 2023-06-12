From small steps to a big leap

Senior BJP leader Ashok Koul recently ruled out any electoral alliance of his party with any other political party during the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, whenever held.

Working at grassroots level particularly in Kashmir Valley along with other leaders including J&K President Ravinder Raina, Koul has been instrumental in taking BJP to common man in rural and urban areas and introducing it as a party, believing in peace and overall development.

The leaders have been successful in raising the organisational structure of their party in Kashmir and are making continuous efforts to stay connected with people especially youth.

Nothing can be said with authority at this time to what extent the senior party leaders have succeeded in their efforts to garner support of the common people for the BJP in Kashmir. Such things become clear at the time election result time when the popularity graph of every contesting party becomes visible.

In the 2014 assembly polls BJP had exceptionally done well in Jammu region by almost sweeping the elections. This consolidation of the position had enabled the party to gain direct entry into power corridors of J&K and become for the first time part of any coalition government here.

Like other parts of the country, the growing popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a key role in the impressive win of BJP in Jammu in 2014.

But is the BJP's vote bank still intact in Jammu region or has it dwindled over last several years due to what is being said by some political quarters as non-resolution of some of the local issues of the people there? If one goes by the statements of BJP leaders including the firebrand Ravinder Raina, their vote bank is very much intact and in fact has been consolidated further.