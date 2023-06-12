From small steps to a big leap

Senior BJP leader Ashok Koul recently ruled out any electoral alliance of his party with any other political party during the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, whenever held.
Working at grassroots level particularly in Kashmir Valley along with other leaders including J&K President Ravinder Raina, Koul has been instrumental in taking BJP to common man in rural and urban areas and introducing it as a party, believing in peace and overall development.
The leaders have been successful in raising the organisational structure of their party in Kashmir and are making continuous efforts to stay connected with people especially youth.
Nothing can be said with authority at this time to what extent the senior party leaders have succeeded in their efforts to garner support of the common people for the BJP in Kashmir. Such things become clear at the time election result time when the popularity graph of every contesting party becomes visible.
In the 2014 assembly polls BJP had exceptionally done well in Jammu region by almost sweeping the elections. This consolidation of the position had enabled the party to gain direct entry into power corridors of J&K and become for the first time part of any coalition government here.
Like other parts of the country, the growing popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a key role in the impressive win of BJP in Jammu in 2014.
But is the BJP's vote bank still intact in Jammu region or has it dwindled over last several years due to what is being said by some political quarters as non-resolution of some of the local issues of the people there? If one goes by the statements of BJP leaders including the firebrand Ravinder Raina, their vote bank is very much intact and in fact has been consolidated further.
According to them BJP will now get the absolute majority in assembly polls and will be having its own chief minister - first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.
The leaders say that their party has delivered on its key promises including abrogation of article 370 and 35 A, giving rights to west Pakistan refugees. According to them on other issues like peace and development much headway has also been made in Jammu and Kashmir.
However, other parties differ with the BJP's views to some extent. Be it Congress, National Conference, PDP, Apni Party, Democratic Progressive Azad Party, Panthers Party or Jammu based smaller parties, they state that BJP despite making big claims did not do enough practically for the people including those in Jammu region.
The parties say the issues and problems of local people continue to remain unattended. The rival parties have been alleging growing unemployment among the educated youth, inflation and lack of the required facilities to the people in several areas.
However, BJP dismisses such allegations saying the rival parties allege so out of frustration due to the increasing popularity and better performance of BJP. Political observers say that if BJP has to safeguard its vote bank in Jammu, its leaders will have to themselves deliver on the ground as well.
Sometimes some lingering local issues suddenly dominate the national narratives and become decisive in assembly polls as is seen in different states from time to time.
The leaders in Jammu must not always expect their central leadership to win even assembly polls for them every time and that they too must come out and re-connect with the common masses, the observers added. Surely, some senior leaders have been very pro-active but the middle rung and grassroots cadres too will have to coordinate and get the problems of common man solved.
Some say that BJP could have been in some kind of trouble right now if Congress was strong in Jammu region. Ghulam Nabi Azad's departure from Congress and then formation of his own party, Democratic Progressive Azad Party, has further weakened the Congress.
Azad had the capacity to strengthen Congress in Jammu as he had played a long innings in national politics. Many believe that he tried to put J&K on the track of development and infrastructure building during his brief tenure as the chief minister.
However, his resignation from Congress last year could not seemingly help his newly floated party that way as he was expecting. His critics have been accusing him of taking the new political initiative with BJP's blessings - a charge he vehemently denies.
BJP leaders are optimistic that the significant welfare measures by the government for the common people including for those belonging to scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribes ( ST) and other "neglected sections" of the society have further strengthened their party's position. According to them these sections were almost ignored by previous governments and nothing significant was done for their welfare.
By nominating its spokesman and Gujjar leader, Er Ghulam Ali Khatana, to Rajya Sabha, BJP tried to send a political message and un-nerve the parties, banking on the votes of SCs and STs. BJP leaders say they are giving voice to those sections of people, who had no voice in past, and are encouraging them now to move forward in their respective fields by giving them opportunities and chances.
BJP leaders believe that such sections were only exploited by various parties in past for votes. Khatana is known in BJP circles for the silent but effective ground work for the people and the party.
Interestingly, Rajya Sabha had no representation from Jammu and Kashmir for some time. All the four seats were lying vacant after leaders from J&K including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nazir Ahmad Laway, and Fayaz Ahmad Mir had completed their terms.
Fresh polls for the vacant seats could not be held as Jammu and Kashmir has no legislative assembly since November 21, 2018 when the then governor Satyapal Malik dissolved the assembly.
No fresh assembly polls were held here since then. If BJP really wins the assembly polls, its leaders can land again in direct power centre. Earlier, their maiden and brief power venture with PDP had got short circuited due to their party's pull out from the coalition government.
Credit goes to BJP for starting from baby steps in J&K politics and then suddenly taking a big leap to get the power. Now efforts are underway by the party to get a decisive lead role.
In past, when other parties in assembly would do politics on issues, which later became for them like a forbidden fruit after August 5, 2019, the small number of BJP legislators would fight fiercely for the basic and day-to-day demands and problems of the common people in Jammu.
To what extent the leaders are still connected with common masses and their problems after their direct or indirect access to power can become clear in election results.
May be till then they will widen their ongoing programme of listening to public grievances extensively and getting the grievances redressed seriously and also help the common masses to get some kind of relief from their day-to-day individual or collective problems.
Author is senior editor, Greater Kashmir
