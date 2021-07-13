Frozen in Time

Village Hawl is about 45 kms away from the city of Srinagar on the Mughal Road which comes after the village Nikas. Hawl is followed by major villages: Gabarpora and Mughalpora, the last villages of Distt Pulwama and then Keegam, Tukur, Sharmal, Arihama in the District Shopian which comes under the Pir Panjal range and signifies the end of the Kashmir valley. Mughal road connects Shopian district to Poonch and Rajouri.

Hawl of good old days in 1940s used to be a very picturesque village with beautiful view of snow-clad mountains and surrounded by several streams originating from these mountains, which would be at best 20 to 30 miles away. The village was inaccessible during winters, and also when rivulets got flooded and washed away bridges in summer. It had no medical facility, no electricity, not even toilets in homes. The village was inhabited mainly by forty families of Pandits and around 10 Muslim families.

Pandits owned the entire agricultural land while the Muslim neighbours were either artisan, washermen, potters, barbers and landless agricultural peasants who were hired for land tilling by the Pandits. Some of them also worked as domestic servants for Pandits. There was a primary school with just one teacher from the village. After primary school students had to go to Pulwama which had a middle school. Those few students who had to study further had either to go to a high school in Shopian run by Pandit teachers or go to Srinagar, which was preferred if they had some relations in the city. Very few children would study beyond middle and high school.