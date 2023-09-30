Fulfilling the Promises of the UDHR for Older Persons

BY DR SHAKEEL UR REHMAN
Every year, on October 1st, the International Day for Older Persons is observed globally. It’s a day to recognize the vital contributions of older persons to society and to raise awareness about the challenges they face. This year, as we commemorate this day, let’s reflect on the theme, “Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons: Across Generations.” It’s a theme that underscores the importance of upholding the fundamental rights of older individuals and ensuring that these rights are passed down through the generations. The International Day for Older Persons is a reminder that human rights are timeless and apply to everyone, regardless of age.
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights:
In 1948, the United Nations adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), a landmark document that proclaims the inalienable rights to which every person, regardless of age, is entitled. These rights include the right to life, liberty, and security of a person; freedom from discrimination; the right to work and education; and the right to participate in the cultural, social, and political life of their country. However, as we celebrate the UDHR’s principles, we must recognize that older persons have often faced systemic challenges in accessing and enjoying these rights fully. Ageism, discrimination based on age, remains a prevalent issue. Older individuals frequently encounter barriers in healthcare, employment, and participation in decision-making processes. This discrimination not only affects their quality of life but also diminishes their dignity and worth.
Across Generations:
The theme “Across Generations” highlights the interconnectivity of human rights and the responsibility of younger generations to ensure that older persons’ rights are upheld. It emphasises that the promises made in the UDHR must not remain confined to words but should be a living reality for all, regardless of age. Achieving this requires a multi-faceted approach.
Combating Ageism: To fulfill the promises of the UDHR, we must confront ageism in all its forms. This involves challenging stereotypes and prejudices about older persons. Education and awareness campaigns can play a crucial role in changing societal perceptions.
Ensuring Access to Healthcare: Adequate healthcare is a fundamental right for all, including older individuals. Governments and doctors should prioritize accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare services for older persons. This includes preventative care, geriatric services, and mental health support.
Promoting Economic Security: Older persons have the right to economic security and social protection. This involves fair pensions, social assistance programs, and opportunities for continued employment if desired. It’s essential to address the financial vulnerability that many older individuals face.
Empowering Older Persons: Empowerment through education and active participation in decision-making processes is critical. Governments and organisations should create opportunities for older individuals to voice their concerns and contribute their wisdom and experience to society.
Intergenerational Solidarity: The theme “Across Generations” for the International Day for Older Persons underscores a fundamental principle of our society - intergenerational solidarity. This concept emphasizes the vital connections and mutual support that should exist among people of all ages, particularly between adult children and their aging parents. One of the key aspects of intergenerational solidarity is the role that younger generations can play in advocating for the rights and well-being of older persons. Adult children, in particular, have a unique position to champion these causes and contribute to a more inclusive and supportive society for their aging parents and the elderly in general.
Advocating for the Rights of Older Persons: Younger generations can be powerful advocates for the rights of older persons. They have the energy, enthusiasm, and digital savvy to raise awareness about issues affecting the elderly. Whether it’s through social media campaigns, community initiatives, or joining organizations dedicated to senior citizens’ welfare, adult children can become strong voices in promoting policies and practices that protect and enhance the quality of life for older individuals.
Fostering Understanding: Intergenerational solidarity also involves fostering understanding between younger and older generations. Sometimes, ageist attitudes and stereotypes can create a divide between these groups. Adult children can bridge this gap by actively engaging with their parents, grandparents, and other older family members. By sharing experiences, stories, and concerns, they can break down misconceptions and build empathy.
Challenging Ageist Attitudes: Ageism, which involves discrimination or prejudice based on age, is a significant issue affecting older individuals. Younger generations can take the lead in challenging ageist attitudes within their own peer groups. They can educate their friends and acquaintances about the value of older persons in society, emphasizing their wisdom, experience, and the contributions they continue to make.
Support and Care: Intergenerational solidarity is not just about advocacy and awareness; it’s also about providing support and care. Adult children often become caregivers for their aging parents. This role can be both rewarding and challenging. It involves helping with daily tasks, ensuring access to healthcare, and offering emotional support. By fulfilling this caregiving role with love and respect, adult children demonstrate the essence of intergenerational solidarity.
Dr Shakeel Ur Rehman is Founder and Chairman Kashmir Clinics Group