Fulfilling the Promises of the UDHR for Older Persons

BY DR SHAKEEL UR REHMAN

Every year, on October 1st, the International Day for Older Persons is observed globally. It’s a day to recognize the vital contributions of older persons to society and to raise awareness about the challenges they face. This year, as we commemorate this day, let’s reflect on the theme, “Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons: Across Generations.” It’s a theme that underscores the importance of upholding the fundamental rights of older individuals and ensuring that these rights are passed down through the generations. The International Day for Older Persons is a reminder that human rights are timeless and apply to everyone, regardless of age.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights:

In 1948, the United Nations adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), a landmark document that proclaims the inalienable rights to which every person, regardless of age, is entitled. These rights include the right to life, liberty, and security of a person; freedom from discrimination; the right to work and education; and the right to participate in the cultural, social, and political life of their country. However, as we celebrate the UDHR’s principles, we must recognize that older persons have often faced systemic challenges in accessing and enjoying these rights fully. Ageism, discrimination based on age, remains a prevalent issue. Older individuals frequently encounter barriers in healthcare, employment, and participation in decision-making processes. This discrimination not only affects their quality of life but also diminishes their dignity and worth.