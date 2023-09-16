Future Leaders

It is an old saying that people get the government they deserve. It is ipso facto true about democracies. Jammu and Kashmir needs good people in politics so that it gets good leaders. The world is fast changing and so is this country. We are entering the times when the new technologies of the fourth industrial revolution and digital age are going to dominate everyday life and when environment and climate change issues will become more important than even economy and infrastructure development. Perhaps, the only other issues which will compete for attention with environment and climate change will be skilling and new age jobs for the youth. So the societies everywhere need the best people to run for public offices to face the daunting challenges of the present and the future.

Now how do we create conditions for good people to enter politics. Frankly speaking, there is no magic formula or a crystal ball to gaze for answers. Induction of bright and honest men and women by the political parties may not be their priority, even though they may not oppose the idea. The solution lies in bright and honest men and women making a conscious decision to enter politics or else stop complaining about bad people in politics and positions of power. As the old saying goes, ‘our problems aren’t so much caused by the actions of bad people as by the silence of good people.’ If good people decide to shun politics, then they should be prepared to suffer the consequences of the actions of not so good people in politics. In political literature, Edmund Burke, Napoleon, Martin Luther King Junior and some others are often quoted to blame the silence of the good people for bad tidings. Perhaps, the French political philosopher Voltaire has said it in more telling words, that, ‘every man is guilty of all the good he did not do’. Our bright young people in particular must think over this Voltaire quote seriously, lest the time ebbs away to leave behind a lost opportunity for themselves, but more importantly for the society they belong to and who needed them in public service.

Every good and honest man and woman will not necessarily make a good leader but all leaders must be good and honest. It is also true that good leaders will not come down to us from heaven or planet Mars. They have to come from among the people, particularly from the youth who will get more years to bring about positive change in the life of the people they will get to serve. As the twentieth century American thinker and psychologist late John Seaman Garns has appropriately said, ’true leaders are ordinary people with exceptional resilience and extraordinary determination.’ Going by this, leadership is not everyone’s cup of tea. So, those who choose to enter politics for leadership should know what it takes to become a true leader. And if you don’t have it in you, then better, not venture into pursuit of leadership.