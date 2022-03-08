Futuristic outlook

The growth in technology, and its penetration into the deepest layers of of life, has changed our outlook of the life itself. In this fast changing world, it is difficult to keep pace with the ever emerging demands.

And that is the challenge that our coming generations would be facing. To meet this challenge we must prepare our youngsters at the very young age.

And there is no better way to do this than to make desirable interventions in the education sector. It is only education that determines the future of any people.