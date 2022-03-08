Futuristic outlook

There is nothing that is static in this world. Change is the only constant, as they say. It has always been so in human history, but the speed of change in last few decades has been bewildering.
And now, the swiftness with which changes are happening in all the sectors of life, is simply maddening.
The growth in technology, and its penetration into the deepest layers of of life, has changed our outlook of the life itself. In this fast changing world, it is difficult to keep pace with the ever emerging demands.
And that is the challenge that our coming generations would be facing. To meet this challenge we must prepare our youngsters at the very young age.
And there is no better way to do this than to make desirable interventions in the education sector. It is only education that determines the future of any people.
If we can make right interventions today, we can have desirable results tomorrow. If we don’t prepare our young ones, through the instrument of education, for the challenges of tomorrow, we will have a crisis in future that we cannot handle.
The most impending crisis is to get worthwhile jobs for our children once they are in that stage of life. The shrinking chances of employment are already posing a grave challenge to us. We are witnessing how our educated youth is getting frustrated as the opportunities are squeezing.
In J&K, the government has been the biggest employer all through these decades, and our societal stability and growth has much to do with employment in government sector.
It is not so any more. Getting a respectable, and well paying, job in government is too difficult. And the rise in population is bound to leave more people competing for less number of jobs.
Keeping this in mind, we must take a wholistic view of things, and stop relying on government jobs. It is time that people at the helm make such policies that help in creating avenues outside government sector.
It is also crucial that some people in our society take up the task of familiarising the ideas about how the future is going to look like, and what kind of skills we need to develop to stay relevant in the global job market of tomorrow.